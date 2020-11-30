EBR mayor-president candidates participate in Press Club forum before squaring off in final debate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The two candidates in the runoff for East Baton Rouge mayor-president, incumbent Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and former state Rep. Steve Carter, participated in a forum held by the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday, Nov. 30.
The hour-long forum, held outdoors at the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens, comes three days before Broome and Carter are scheduled to square off in the final mayoral debate Wednesday, Dec. 3. The final mayoral debate will be moderated by 9News’ Greg Meriwether and will be televised on WAFB-TV.
The runoff election for East Baton Rouge mayor-president will be held Saturday, Dec. 5.
WAFB’s Matt Houston was at the forum and will have a full report on what both candidates said on 9News at 4,5, and 6.
