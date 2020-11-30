Donaldsonville woman charged in shooting on Thanksgiving night

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - A Donaldsonville woman has been arrested and charged in a Thanksgiving night shooting.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), the shooting occurred on Thursday, Nov. 26 in the 1300 block of St. Vincent Street just before 11 p.m.
When deputies arrived on scene they located a victim lying on the front porch of a residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, and was transported to a local hospital where he was later released.
On Friday, APSO arrested Da’Najae Rodrige, 24, in connection to the shooting. She has been charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, and aggravated damage to property.
