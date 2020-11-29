17-year-old St. Francisville teen killed in shooting

St. Francisville, La. (WAFB) - A 17-year- old St. Francisville teen has died after an altercation escalated to gunfire at an apartment complex on Friday, Nov. 27.
According to officials, the shooting occurred at an apartment complex in the Hardwood community.
Witnesses state the teen, approached the suspect at an apartment on Street D where the two got into an argument that led to the shooting.
West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after the shooting and found the teen unresponsive.
Bri’Darrius Bailey, 19, was taken into custody at the scene and charged with second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.