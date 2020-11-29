LSU drops game to WVU, 62-42

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team lost to West Virginia in the second game of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout, 62-42, on Saturday night at the South Point Arena in Las Vegas.
Senior Faustine Aifuwa led the Tigers with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists, followed by senior Khayla Pointer also contributed with another 11 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists.
Freshman Destini Lombard earned her first career start at LSU, while redshirt senior Rakell Spencer earned the fourth start of her LSU career.
LSU will host the first home game of the 2020-21 season against UCF in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Friday, Dec. 4. The game is at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SECN+.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.