FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dreary cold weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, rain has moved into SE LA and SW MS overnight and will likely stay with us over the next several hours.
So far, we haven’t seen any indication of potential severe weather and the National Weather Service has “trimmed back” the “low-end” risk for severe storms in our viewing area.
Another dreary, disagreeable day ahead – after a high (in the early part of the afternoon) of 65°, temperatures will begin to drop as a cold front sweeps through, our low tonight will fall into the lower 40°s.
On Monday, lingering clouds in the morning, then clearing skies, and it’ll be time to break out the sweaters/jackets as a the high for Monday will only reach 52°!
Get ready for a freeze watch to be in effect from Monday night through Tuesday morning, our first light freeze of the season, just in time for the first morning of December!
