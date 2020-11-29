Annual neighborhood competition sparks Denham Springs Christmas light show

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and this homeowner is hoping to spread the holiday cheer.
“It was an all year thing we had to do to get this up and running,” said Brannon Daisey.
Brannon Daisey says he has been working on this live Christmas light show since January, a bit too soon for some folks in this household.
”It can get testy sometimes, my oldest daughter wanted to choke me out often. She was like I getting tired of listening to this one song,” Brannon said.
But over the top decoration is not a first for Brannon who says the idea actually sparked from an annual neighborhood competition.
But now there is something bigger behind these flashing lights catchy tunes.
“More and more people started showing up, so I was thinking why not try to help the community out, so we started collecting gifts,” Brannon said.
Brannon says this year they are aiming to help donors like mighty moms, walker high school, and other get non perishable food items and unopened gifts to families in need.
“One thing about the light show I can help the community and also give families time to come here and stay safe in COVID situations,” Brannon said.
Families can catch this fun Christmas light show every day starting at 5:30 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.