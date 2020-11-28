32-year-old man killed in overnight shooting on Burbank Drive

Baton Rouge Police Department (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 28, 2020 at 10:38 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 10:45 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 32-year-old man.

According to detectives, the shooting occurred on Friday, Nov. 27 around 11:55 p.m. in the 4000 block of Burbank Drive.

Christopher Worley, 32, was found suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Worley later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

