Southern goes down to No. 5 Iowa, 103-76

Senior guard Ahsante Shivers had his second back-to-back game with over 10 points as he led the Jaguars with 13, including 5-of-12 shooting from field goal range. Junior Jayden Saddler finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Senior Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and four rebounds, while sophomore forward Damiree Burns added 10 points. Kirk Parker led the Jags with a season-high eight rebounds and added a season-high eight points.