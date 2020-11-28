Southern goes down to No. 5 Iowa, 103-76

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WAFB) - A red-hot Iowa team made 12 shots from 3-point range and shot 54.8 percent from the field overall, and the Hawkeyes defeated Southern, 103-76, on Friday, Nov. 27.
Senior guard Ahsante Shivers had his second back-to-back game with over 10 points as he led the Jaguars with 13, including 5-of-12 shooting from field goal range. Junior Jayden Saddler finished with 12 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Senior Lamarcus Lee had 11 points and four rebounds, while sophomore forward Damiree Burns added 10 points. Kirk Parker led the Jags with a season-high eight rebounds and added a season-high eight points.
Southern (0-2) shot 38.6 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from 3-point range, and a season-high 78.9 percent on free throws. The Jaguars out-rebounded Iowa on the offensive end by a margin of 19-10 and outscored the Hawkeyes on second-chance points, 14-6.
Southern will head to Spokane, Wash. as the Jaguars take on No. 1 Gonzaga on Thursday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. The game will be televised by Root Sports.
CLICK HERE for the full report.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.