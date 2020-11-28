Small Business Saturday means more foot traffic for Baton Rouge businesses

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Small Business Saturday means more foot traffic for local businesses in the capitol area, which will be a plus for business owners during the pandemic
It’s the busiest shopping weekend of the year, and Saturday is for the small businesses that need customers now more than ever.
“So, it’s a challenge and it takes a lot of time and effort. Even though we may have been closed on the front door behind the scenes, you know, I said I was like a duck paddling underwater, I just was just paddling faster than ever,” says small business owner Lynn Leblanc.
Leblanc and her jewelry store The Silver Sun had to get creative. Like so many others, this local shop focused on getting more customers to buy rings and bracelets online. They are reaching more people on the web, but that doesn’t necessarily mean more money for the store.
“Being online and increasing our presence in social media has expanded our presence a little bit. As far as revenue and sales coming in that’s still a challenge every day with COVID and 2020,” Leblanc explains.
However, now that Saturday is here, shops across Baton Rouge are happy to at least welcome some customers back inside.
“It’s really important to support all of those smaller shops, especially during COVID season when they maybe aren’t getting as much foot traffic as they normally would,” says Annie Lewis who came into The Silver Sun to buy a gift for her mother.
Some experts say the pandemic hurt small businesses more than any others. It’s why Leblanc says it’s especially important to appreciate local stores, even after Small Business Saturday is over.
