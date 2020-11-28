No. 22 Auburn falls to No. 1 Alabama in the 85th Iron Bowl

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - In the 85th Iron Bowl matchup, the Auburn Tigers fell to the Alabama Crimson Tide 42-13.
This year’s matchup looked a little different. Alabama head coach Nick Saban was not at Saturday’s game after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.
The Tide held Bo Nix and the Tigers’ offense to 347 yards of total offense.
Nix finished the night with 220 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted twice by the Tide.
The Tide was the first to strike. Quarterback Mac Jones found wide receiver Devonta Smith wide open for the 66-yard score.
Alabama was in the lead 7-0 heading into the second quarter.
The Tide didn’t take long to extended their lead. With seconds into the second quarter, Jones connected with wide receiver John Metchie III for a seven-yard touchdown.
With under nine minutes left in the second quarter, the Tigers were on the board. Kicker Anders Carlson made a 47-yard field goal.
The Tigers were still trailing behind the Tide 14-3.
The Tide would extend their lead. With over six minutes left to play in the second quarter, Jones found Jahleel Billingsley for a 24-yard touchdown.
The Tide remained in the lead 21-3 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, the Tigers would add more points to the scoreboard when Carlson made a 45-yard field goal.
The Tide would get another touchdown when Jones found Smith for the 58-yard touchdown.
The Tide would strike again. With over four minutes left in the third quarter, running back Najee Harris ran the ball 39-yards for a touchdown.
The Tide carried the lead 35-6 going into the fourth quarter.
With a little over one minute into the fourth quarter, the Tide added more points to the scoreboard. Jones connected with Metchie for a 24-yard touchdown. This was Mac Jones’ fifth touchdown.
The Tigers didn’t go home without a touchdown. Nix squeezed into the endzone for the one-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The James E. Foy, V-ODK Sportsmanship Trophy will be heading to Tuscaloosa.
The Tigers fall 5-3 this season. They face the Texas A&M Aggies at home next week.
Alabama remains undefeated and faces LSU in Baton Rouge next week.
