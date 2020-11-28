LSU loses opener to BYU, 67-51

Senior Awa Trasi led the Tigers with 15 points, while senior Karli Seay recorded a career-high 12 points. Redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa earned her first double-double of the season and the 10th of her career with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Aifuwa made the first three-pointer of her LSU career with 2:42 left in the second quarter.