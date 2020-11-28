LSU loses opener to BYU, 67-51

LAS VEGAS (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team lost to BYU in the 2020-21 season opener, 67-51.
Senior Awa Trasi led the Tigers with 15 points, while senior Karli Seay recorded a career-high 12 points. Redshirt senior Faustine Aifuwa earned her first double-double of the season and the 10th of her career with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Aifuwa made the first three-pointer of her LSU career with 2:42 left in the second quarter.
Five players made their LSU debuts versus BYU - Sarah Shematsi, Ajae Petty, Sharna Ayres, Destini Lombard and Treasure Thompson.
LSU will be back in South Point Arena for the second game of the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout tournament on Saturday against West Virginia. The game is at 5:45 p.m.
