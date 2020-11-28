LSU falls to St. Louis, 85-81

ST. LOUIS (WAFB) - LSU was defeated 85-81 by Saint Louis Saturday afternoon at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri.
Freshman Cameron Thomas led the Tigers (1-1) in scoring with 25 points. Trendon Watford wasn’t far behind with 24 points, his second-highest scoring output at LSU, as well as dishing out six assists. Darius Days grabbed 11 rebounds.
Javonte Perkins led St. Louis (2-0) with 32 points on 10-18 shooting, knocking down four threes. Jordan Goodwin notched a double-double, scoring 11 and grabbing 11 boards
The Tigers’ next game is their home opener at the PMAC against Southeastern on Monday, November 30.
