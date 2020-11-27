SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - 1st Round Scoreboard

SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - 1st Round Scoreboard
It's the first round of the playoffs for high school football in Louisiana. (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | November 27, 2020 at 5:04 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 5:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s essentially the start of a new season as Louisiana football teams enter the first round of the playoffs and the “one and done” scenario.

CLASS 5A

1 Acadiana

32 Covington

____________________

16 East Ascension

17 Captain Shreve

____________________

9 Lafayette

24 East Jefferson

____________________

8 Mandeville

25 West Jefferson

____________________

5 Destrehan

28 Ouachita Parish

____________________

12 Dutchtown

21 Terrebonne

____________________

13 Ruston

20 Hahnville

____________________

4 Ponchatoula

29 St. Amant

____________________

3 Zachary

30 Airline

____________________

14 New Iberia

19 Southside

____________________

11 Haughton

22 Live Oak

____________________

6 Alexandria

27 Slidell

____________________

7 Central - B.R.

26 Pineville

____________________

10 West Monroe

23 Chalmette

____________________

15 Woodlawn - B.R.

18 East St. John

____________________

2 John Ehret

31 Thibodaux

____________________

CLASS 4A

1 Carencro - 2

32 Woodlawn - Shrev. - 0

____________________

16 DeRidder

17 Lakeshore

____________________

9 Huntington

24 Livonia

____________________

8 Plaquemine

25 Belaire

____________________

5 Leesville

28 Northwood - Shrev.

____________________

12 Minden

21 John F. Kennedy

____________________

13 Westgate

20 Assumption

____________________

4 Neville

29 Peabody

____________________

3 Tioga

30 Rayne

____________________

14 North DeSoto

19 Salmen

____________________

11 Cecilia

22 Landry-Walker

____________________

6 Warren Easton

27Breaux Bridge

____________________

7 George Washington Carver

26 Belle Chasse

____________________

10 Eunice

23 Bastrop

____________________

15 Istrouma

18 Pearl River

____________________

2 Edna Karr

31 A.J. Ellender

____________________

CLASS 3A

1 Jennings

32 Erath

____________________

16 Grant

17 Lutcher

____________________

9 Madison Prep

24 Bogalusa

____________________

8 Donaldsonville

25 Loranger

____________________

5 St. James

28 Abbeville

____________________

12 Sterlington

21 West Feliciana

____________________

13 Carroll

20 Brusly

____________________

4 Church Point

29 Mansfield

____________________

3 Lake Charles College Prep - 2

30 Caldwell Parish - 0

____________________

14 South Beauregard

19 Iowa

____________________

11 Jena

22 Kenner Discovery

____________________

6 Jewel Sumner

27 Iota

____________________

7 Green Oaks - 2

26 Marksville - 0

____________________

10 St. Martinville

23 Kaplan

____________________

15 McDonogh #35

18 Booker T. Washington - N.O.

____________________

2 Union Parish

31 North Webster

____________________

CLASS 2A

1 Many - 2

32 Varnado - 0

____________________

16 South Plaquemines

17 Franklin

____________________

9 Amite

24 Capitol

____________________

8 Red River

25 Lakeview

____________________

5 North Caddo

28 Welsh

____________________

12 General Trass

21 Rayville

____________________

13 Bunkie

20 Pickering

____________________

4 St. Helena

29 Vidalia

____________________

3 Loreauville

30 Jeanerette

____________________

14 Rosepine

19 Northeast

____________________

11 Avoyelles

22 Oakdale

____________________

6 Kinder

27 Delcambre

____________________

7 Ferriday - 2

26 East Feliciana - 0

____________________

10 Port Allen

23 Pine

____________________

15 Jonesboro-Hodge

18 Kentwood

____________________

2 Mangham

31 Madison

____________________

CLASS 1A

1 Oak Grove

BYE

____________________

16 East Beauregard

17 Montgomery

____________________

9 West St. John

24 North Central

____________________

8 Logansport

BYE

____________________

5 Homer

BYE

____________________

12 Block

21 Merryville

____________________

13 Delta Charter

20 LaSalle

____________________

4 White Castle

BYE

____________________

3 Grand Lake

BYE

____________________

14 Arcadia

19 Delhi

____________________

11 Centerville - 2

22 Tensas - 0

____________________

6 Oberlin

BYE

____________________

7 Haynesville

BYE

____________________

10 Basile

23 Magnolia School of Excellence

____________________

15 Northwood - Lena

18 Slaughter Community Charter

____________________

2 East Iberville

BYE

____________________

DIVISION I

1 Brother Martin

BYE

____________________

9 Jesuit

8 St. Paul’s

____________________

5 Archbishop Rummel

BYE

____________________

4 Catholic - B.R.

BYE

____________________

3 C.E. Byrd

BYE

____________________

6 St. Augustine

11 Holy Cross

____________________

7 John Curtis - 2

10 Archbishop Shaw - 0

____________________

2 Scotlandville*

BYE

____________________

DIVISION II

1 De La Salle

BYE

____________________

9 Thomas Jefferson

8 Teurlings Catholic

____________________

5 E.D. White

12 Loyola Prep

____________________

13 St. Michael

4 Archbishop Hannan

____________________

3 U-High

14 Evangel Christian

____________________

11 Haynes Academy - 0

6 Vandebilt Catholic - 2

____________________

7 Parkview Baptist

10 St. Louis Catholic

____________________

BYE

2 St. Thomas More

____________________

DIVISION III

1 Isidore Newman

BYE

____________________

9 Holy Savior Menard

8 Catholic - N.I.

____________________

5 Lafayette Christian

BYE

____________________

BYE

4 Episcopal

____________________

3 Notre Dame

BYE

____________________

11 Northlake Christian - 0

6 Ascension Episcopal - 2

____________________

7 St. Thomas Aquinas

10 Dunham

____________________

BYE

2 St. Charles

____________________

DIVISION IV

1 Calvary Baptist

16 St. Martin’s Episcopal

____________________

9 Sacred Heart

8 Catholic - P.C.

____________________

5 Southern Lab

12 Opelousas Catholic

____________________

13 Cedar Creek

4 Ascension Catholic

____________________

3 Ouachita Christian

14 Hamilton Christian

____________________

11 St. Mary’s

6 Metairie Park Country Day

____________________

7 Riverside Academy

10 St. Edmund

____________________

15 St. Frederick

2 Vermilion Catholic

____________________

