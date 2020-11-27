SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Playoffs - 1st Round Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s essentially the start of a new season as Louisiana football teams enter the first round of the playoffs and the “one and done” scenario.
CLASS 5A
1 Acadiana
32 Covington
____________________
16 East Ascension
17 Captain Shreve
____________________
9 Lafayette
24 East Jefferson
____________________
8 Mandeville
25 West Jefferson
____________________
5 Destrehan
28 Ouachita Parish
____________________
12 Dutchtown
21 Terrebonne
____________________
13 Ruston
20 Hahnville
____________________
4 Ponchatoula
29 St. Amant
____________________
3 Zachary
30 Airline
____________________
14 New Iberia
19 Southside
____________________
11 Haughton
22 Live Oak
____________________
6 Alexandria
27 Slidell
____________________
7 Central - B.R.
26 Pineville
____________________
10 West Monroe
23 Chalmette
____________________
15 Woodlawn - B.R.
18 East St. John
____________________
2 John Ehret
31 Thibodaux
____________________
CLASS 4A
1 Carencro - 2
32 Woodlawn - Shrev. - 0
____________________
16 DeRidder
17 Lakeshore
____________________
9 Huntington
24 Livonia
____________________
8 Plaquemine
25 Belaire
____________________
5 Leesville
28 Northwood - Shrev.
____________________
12 Minden
21 John F. Kennedy
____________________
13 Westgate
20 Assumption
____________________
4 Neville
29 Peabody
____________________
3 Tioga
30 Rayne
____________________
14 North DeSoto
19 Salmen
____________________
11 Cecilia
22 Landry-Walker
____________________
6 Warren Easton
27Breaux Bridge
____________________
7 George Washington Carver
26 Belle Chasse
____________________
10 Eunice
23 Bastrop
____________________
15 Istrouma
18 Pearl River
____________________
2 Edna Karr
31 A.J. Ellender
____________________
CLASS 3A
1 Jennings
32 Erath
____________________
16 Grant
17 Lutcher
____________________
9 Madison Prep
24 Bogalusa
____________________
8 Donaldsonville
25 Loranger
____________________
5 St. James
28 Abbeville
____________________
12 Sterlington
21 West Feliciana
____________________
13 Carroll
20 Brusly
____________________
4 Church Point
29 Mansfield
____________________
3 Lake Charles College Prep - 2
30 Caldwell Parish - 0
____________________
14 South Beauregard
19 Iowa
____________________
11 Jena
22 Kenner Discovery
____________________
6 Jewel Sumner
27 Iota
____________________
7 Green Oaks - 2
26 Marksville - 0
____________________
10 St. Martinville
23 Kaplan
____________________
15 McDonogh #35
18 Booker T. Washington - N.O.
____________________
2 Union Parish
31 North Webster
____________________
CLASS 2A
1 Many - 2
32 Varnado - 0
____________________
16 South Plaquemines
17 Franklin
____________________
9 Amite
24 Capitol
____________________
8 Red River
25 Lakeview
____________________
5 North Caddo
28 Welsh
____________________
12 General Trass
21 Rayville
____________________
13 Bunkie
20 Pickering
____________________
4 St. Helena
29 Vidalia
____________________
3 Loreauville
30 Jeanerette
____________________
14 Rosepine
19 Northeast
____________________
11 Avoyelles
22 Oakdale
____________________
6 Kinder
27 Delcambre
____________________
7 Ferriday - 2
26 East Feliciana - 0
____________________
10 Port Allen
23 Pine
____________________
15 Jonesboro-Hodge
18 Kentwood
____________________
2 Mangham
31 Madison
____________________
CLASS 1A
1 Oak Grove
BYE
____________________
16 East Beauregard
17 Montgomery
____________________
9 West St. John
24 North Central
____________________
8 Logansport
BYE
____________________
5 Homer
BYE
____________________
12 Block
21 Merryville
____________________
13 Delta Charter
20 LaSalle
____________________
4 White Castle
BYE
____________________
3 Grand Lake
BYE
____________________
14 Arcadia
19 Delhi
____________________
11 Centerville - 2
22 Tensas - 0
____________________
6 Oberlin
BYE
____________________
7 Haynesville
BYE
____________________
10 Basile
23 Magnolia School of Excellence
____________________
15 Northwood - Lena
18 Slaughter Community Charter
____________________
2 East Iberville
BYE
____________________
DIVISION I
1 Brother Martin
BYE
____________________
9 Jesuit
8 St. Paul’s
____________________
5 Archbishop Rummel
BYE
____________________
4 Catholic - B.R.
BYE
____________________
3 C.E. Byrd
BYE
____________________
6 St. Augustine
11 Holy Cross
____________________
7 John Curtis - 2
10 Archbishop Shaw - 0
____________________
2 Scotlandville*
BYE
____________________
DIVISION II
1 De La Salle
BYE
____________________
9 Thomas Jefferson
8 Teurlings Catholic
____________________
5 E.D. White
12 Loyola Prep
____________________
13 St. Michael
4 Archbishop Hannan
____________________
3 U-High
14 Evangel Christian
____________________
11 Haynes Academy - 0
6 Vandebilt Catholic - 2
____________________
7 Parkview Baptist
10 St. Louis Catholic
____________________
BYE
2 St. Thomas More
____________________
DIVISION III
1 Isidore Newman
BYE
____________________
9 Holy Savior Menard
8 Catholic - N.I.
____________________
5 Lafayette Christian
BYE
____________________
BYE
4 Episcopal
____________________
3 Notre Dame
BYE
____________________
11 Northlake Christian - 0
6 Ascension Episcopal - 2
____________________
7 St. Thomas Aquinas
10 Dunham
____________________
BYE
2 St. Charles
____________________
DIVISION IV
1 Calvary Baptist
16 St. Martin’s Episcopal
____________________
9 Sacred Heart
8 Catholic - P.C.
____________________
5 Southern Lab
12 Opelousas Catholic
____________________
13 Cedar Creek
4 Ascension Catholic
____________________
3 Ouachita Christian
14 Hamilton Christian
____________________
11 St. Mary’s
6 Metairie Park Country Day
____________________
7 Riverside Academy
10 St. Edmund
____________________
15 St. Frederick
2 Vermilion Catholic
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.