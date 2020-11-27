Southern falls to NC Central in OT, 85-78

Ahsante Shivers had 20 points, hitting 7-of-17 from the field with two treys and 4-of-6 at the line. Brendon Brooks came off the bench and finished with 17 points (nine points in the second half), shooting 5-of-8 from the field with two treys and 5-of-6 at the line. Damiree Burns finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Jayden Saddler had 12 points and led the Jags in rebounding, finishing with eight boards and seven assists.