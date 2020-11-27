Southern falls to NC Central in OT, 85-78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (WAFB) - The Jaguars kicked off the 2020-21 season in dramatic fashion by taking North Carolina Central down to the wire and eventually falling to the Eagles, 85-77, in overtime Thursday night in Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
SU (0-1) had three starters finish in double figures, but the Jaguars did not have a great night from the field, hitting 27-of-61 shots for 44.3 percent with six treys. They finished 18-of-24 for 75 percent from the free throw line.
Ahsante Shivers had 20 points, hitting 7-of-17 from the field with two treys and 4-of-6 at the line. Brendon Brooks came off the bench and finished with 17 points (nine points in the second half), shooting 5-of-8 from the field with two treys and 5-of-6 at the line. Damiree Burns finished with 14 points and four rebounds, while Jayden Saddler had 12 points and led the Jags in rebounding, finishing with eight boards and seven assists.
SU out rebounded NCCU, 39-27, and 12-3 on the offensive boards holding an 11-2 advantage on second-chance points. The Jags committed 14 turnovers to the Eagles’ 19 turnovers. The NCCU bench outscored SU, 41-24.
There were 17 ties and 13 lead changes in the contest in which SU only led for a combined 8:48.
With a quick 24-hour turnaround, the Jaguars take on No. 5 Iowa on Friday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in a game televised by Big Ten Network.
