FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Black Friday marks start of rainy weekend for SE La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A few neighborhoods got an early head-start on the rain Thursday, Nov. 26 and more wet weather is on the way Friday, Nov. 27 and it will last through the weekend.
Areas of dense fog have already prompted a dense fog adviosry for the majority of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi until 8 a.m. Friday (at least). You can also expect widespread rain/thunderstorms this afternoon (a low-end risk for severe weather) and high temperatures in the low/mid 70s.
Overnight, patchy fog will be possible again, with a low of 61°. Tomorrow and again Sunday, be prepared for pockets of locally heavy rainfall and few storms. Highs this weekend will be in the mid/upper 60°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.