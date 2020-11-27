Andrus Peat out for Sunday’s game with a concussion

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Guard Andrus Peat (concussion) and running back Ty Montgormery (hamstring) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Peat suffered the concussion in the second quarter of the Saints’ win over the Falcons last Sunday.
Michael Thomas (ankle) and Alvin Kamara (foot) were limited in practice all week. Returner/wide receiver Deonte Harris ( neck) is questionable for the contest.
Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), who missed the Falcons game, was a full participant in practice all week.
The Saints (8-2) will play the Broncos (4-6) in Denver at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.
