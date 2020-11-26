‘We take a lot of pride in this football game’ - Orgeron says LSU ready to face Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tiger football team surely enjoyed a Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon at the LSU Football Operations Center and the Tigers two days from kickoff against the No. 5 Texas A&M Aggies, and although LSU is on the outside looking in this season when it comes to the SEC title game or the College Football Playoff, there’s still plenty to play for and many would say it is mainly pride.
There is, no doubt, a ton of emotion when talking about returning to College Station for the first time since 2018. It was the highest-scoring game in FBS football history and everyone you talk to from either fanbase remembers exactly where they were that night to watch that game. All of this is not lost on head coach Ed Orgeron.
“There’s a lot of pride in this game, you know - Louisiana vs Texas,” said Orgeron. “Anytime that happens, it’s going to be a battle. It’s a border war. We take a lot of pride in this football game. They have only beaten us one time and it took seven overtimes. Although they have a very good team this year and we respect what they’re doing, we’re going to be ready to play.”
LSU’s 74-72 7OT loss to Texas A&M in College Station on Nov. 24, 2018, was one for the record books. It was called the game of the year in college football in 2018. The game featured 10 ties and 12 lead changes. It also consisted of 197 total plays (90 by LSU, 107 by Texas A&M), had only two turnovers (1 on special teams by LSU, 1 fumble by Texas A&M), and lasted four hours and 53 minutes (longest game by duration).
The 146 points between both teams are the most in NCAA Division I history. It was the most points scored (72) by a losing team (in overtime). It was the most points scored, both teams, in an overtime game (146). It was tied for most overtime periods with four other games.
It was the most points by LSU (72) since 9/24/77 vs. Rice (77). It was the third-most points (72) by LSU in the SEC era (1933). The Tigers scored 93 vs. Southwestern La. on 11/21/1936 and 77 on 9/24/77 vs. Rice.
Texas A&M hasn’t played since a 48-3 win over South Carolina on Nov. 7. LSU is 34-21-3 all-time against Texas A&M, which includes a 7-1 mark since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012.
Kickoff for the game is set for 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. LSU is a 14.5-point underdog.
