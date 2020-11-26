Saints defense uses disrespect as motivation to dominate opponents

“I feel like we got disrespected as a whole,” said Gardner-Johnson. “The D-line isn’t receiving as much credit as they should, from everybody. The linebackers and DBs, we felt like, we had to do our job. We got tired of being talked about. There’s talk about saying that we can’t cover, we can’t run, we can’t do this, players getting a little too old. And we’re just tired of all that. We just want to go out and (show) like, you said, we have players. You can see that, like, past few weeks, nobody can’t do anything (answering detractors). We’re just ready to go out there and shut people up and do our job.”