LSU wins season opener against SIU-Edwardsville, 94-81

ST. LOUIS (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team opened the 2020 season Thanksgiving evening with a win over SIU-Edwardsville in the Billiken Classic at Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Mo.
The Tigers (1-0) came away with the 94-81 victory over the Cougars (0-2). They never trailed in the game.
Freshman guard Cam Thomas led the way with 27 points in his debut for the Tigers. He is the 15th LSU player since the 1976-1977 season to score at least 21 points in his first varsity game.
Junior forward Darius Days added a career-high 24 points (4-of-5 on 3-pointers). Sophomore forward Trendon Watford chipped in 13. He also led LSU in rebounds (7) and assists (9).
LSU’s largest run was 12-0. The Tigers’ largest lead was 22 (26-4 at 11:01 in first half).
LSU was 30-of-58 (58%) from the floor and 12-of-26 (46%) on 3-pointers. The Tigers were 22-of-26 (85%) from the free throw line.
LSU only had nine turnovers, which led to 10 points for SIU-Edwardsville. The Tigers scored 21 points off 15 miscues by the Cougars.
LSU’s lead was only 67-65 with 9:12 remaining but the Tigers were able to outscore the Cougars, 27-16, down the stretch.
LSU will next face St. Louis on Saturday at 2 p.m.
