FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thanksgiving Day starts off cooler with some dense fog, slight chance for isolated afternoon showers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving morning is starting off nice and quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and it’s cooler than it was early yesterday!
Instead of yesterday morning’s temperatures in the lower 70°s, Thursday morning’s temperatures are in the mid/upper 50°s. Be careful as areas of DENSE FOG may be problematic in your area over the next several hours, so please be alert.
Otherwise, we expect partly cloudy skies for your holiday with perhaps a few spotty/isolated afternoon showers and a high of 75°.; Overnight, you can expect patchy fog late with lows no cooler than the mid 60°s.
Your Black Friday looks like it will be another “umbrella day” with 60% to 70% coverage of rain (slight chance for a few thunderstorms), and a high tomorrow in the mid 70°s.
