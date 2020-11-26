Black Friday hours for stores in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A lot of the popular stores that are usually packed in the afternoon of thanksgiving were closed this year but they will be opening up early on the morning of Friday, Nov. 27.
Here are some of the times for Friday if you’re looking to shop until you drop, according to bestblackfriday.com.
Stores Opening at 5 a.m.
- Best Buy stores
- Walmart stores
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Academy Sports and Outdoors
Stores Opening at 6 a.m.
- Ulta Beauty
- Lowes
- Bed Bath and Beyond
Stores Opening at 7 a.m.
Target
The Mall of Louisiana will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Stores inside Perkins Rowe will be offering Black Friday deals and will be open at various times throughout Friday.
However, most people will be online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic. Remember because we are in phase 2, there will be limited capacity at stores, and you are required to wear a mask.
