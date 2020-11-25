‘Thank you, New Orleans’ - Jrue Holiday says goodbye

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - Former Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday posted a heartfelt goodbye on social media to the organization and fans on Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“I am forever grateful for every minute my family and I have spent with you,” read part of the post on Twitter.
Holiday joined the Pelicans in 2013, averaging 17.2 points per game during his seven seasons in New Orleans. The Pelicans made the playoffs twice during that span.
Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.
He was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of a four-team deal that also included the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets.
The Pelicans acquired Steven Adams (via OKC), Eric Bledsoe (via Milwaukee), two future first round picks (via Milwaukee), and the right to swap two additional first round picks (via Milwaukee).
The Bucks got Holiday (via New Orleans) and Sam Merrill - 60th overall pick (via New Orleans).
The Thunder received George Hill (via Milwaukee), a future first round pick (via Denver), and Zylan Cheatham, Josh Gray, Darius Miller, and Kenrich Williams (all via New Orleans).
The Nuggets came away with R.J. Hampton - 24th overall pick (via Milwaukee).
