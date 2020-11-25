Tangipahoa deals with a 15 percent COVID-19 positivity rate

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish is dealing with a coronavirus positivity rate that is more than seven times higher than Orleans. Officials blame a number of factors, but they say citizens can do much more.
Soldiers with the Louisiana National Guard are ready and willing and able to give COVID-19 tests in Hammond, but in a parish that has a consistently high coronavirus positivity rates, there are few takers.
“There is a tremendous amount of capacity that we have and we’ve seen the testing come and go depending on the pandemic,” said retired General Patrick Bossetta, with the Louisiana National Guard.
Right now with numbers spiking across the state and nationwide parish health officials say testing is more vital than ever.
“It’s about testing, identify those cases and then the contract tracing where and when surrounding the case so that we can help contain it,” said Tangipahoa Parish Health Director Dr. Gina Lagarde.
In Orleans Parish the coronavirus positivity rate is hovering around two percent but here in Tangipahoa parish it is at 15 percent, more than seven times higher and parish health officials are concerned.
“I think right now there is a level of COVID-19 fatigue and even some complacency with the virus,” said Lagarde.
Parish officials say many are letting their guard down at large gatherings, such as football games, weddings, and bars.
“As we have more people movement we know how to cover the spread and we’re seeing that effect,” Lagarde said.
We observed the Hammond testing site for more than an hour and saw just two people come in for tests. Parish officials say that needs to change to bring positivity rates down, which would allow more businesses to open up.
“I can only encourage people to get tested so we can put in those mitigation efforts to slow the spread and reduce hotspots,” said Bossetta.
Health officials urge everyone to avoid large gatherings for Thanksgiving and wear masks indoors, especially if around people who are not part of your immediate family.
“Stay home when you’re sick, frequently wash your hands and disinfect surfaces,” said Dr Lagarde.
They say with COVID-19 positivity rates in the double digits, coronavirus must be taken seriously especially as we get into colder weather.
Last week, Tangipahoa Parish’s COVID-19 positivity rate was 9.8%. Now, it’s at 15%, which is a 50% jump in just seven days.
