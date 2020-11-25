St. Vincent de Paul offering to-go Thanksgiving meals due to pandemic

The following information was provided by St. Vincent de Paul
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thanksgiving will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but St. Vincent de Paul will still serve up turkey with all the trimmings (to-go) to people who, unfortunately, are in need of a helping hand-up.
Thanksgiving events officially kick off on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving (November 25th at 1:30 PM) with the 11th Annual Community (Socially Distanced) Turkey Carving Contest at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room. In what has become an annual tradition, community leaders, including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, District Attorney Hillar Moore, and many others, will volunteer their time to participate in St. Vincent de Paul’s Annual Turkey Carving Contest. This is a contest of community leaders to see who’s best at carving turkeys.
With the help of a few volunteers, we will serve a traditional holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day to-go at two locations: (1) walk-thru at our St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm) and (2) drive-thru for our Holiday Helpers meal to-go services at the Raising Cane’s River Center (from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) at the St. Philip Street entrance. Everyone served must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
We salute and thank Mayor-President Sharon Weston-Broome, Police Chief Murphy Paul, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux, Major Reginald Brown, Rhonda Ruffino and the entire crew at the Raising Cane’s River Center. These community leaders are once again playing a critical role in reaching people who truly need a helping hand this holiday season. Once again, all of the turkeys for this year’s events have once again been provided by the Congregation B’nai Israel.
For more information on this year’s Thanksgiving meal services, visit us at svdpbr.org or contact us at (225) 383-7837.
