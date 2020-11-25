St. Vincent de Paul offering to-go Thanksgiving meals due to pandemic

With the help of a few volunteers, we will serve a traditional holiday meal on Thanksgiving Day to-go at two locations: (1) walk-thru at our St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm) and (2) drive-thru for our Holiday Helpers meal to-go services at the Raising Cane’s River Center (from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) at the St. Philip Street entrance. Everyone served must wear a mask and practice social distancing.