SPORTSLINE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Episcopal RB Oliver Jack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Any coach will tell you how important it is to go into the postseason with momentum, and at this point of the season, every team has its identity. Episcopal is no exception.
The 8-2A district title was up for grabs on the westside last Friday night. Episcopal went into Guy Otwell Stadium averaging 40 points a game but led Port Allen by just one at halftime. The Pelicans smelled blood.
“I have never been a person to back down from a challenge and the coaches have done a good job of making sure we are all confident going into games like that,” said Episcopal running back Oliver Jack. “So, we were never really pressed.”
But the Knights would get it going behind the power running of Jack, who racked up 186 yards for three touchdowns to secure a 31-18 win and lock up an 8-0 regular season record with a district championship.
“I always joke with my offensive line in practice that if they gave me a lane, I am going to take off and they gave me a great lane. So, from there, I just let my speed and power take me in. Nobody was there, so I just took off,” Jack explained.
“They were taking Ryan [Armwood] out of the game for us and they did a good job taking him away and our adjustment was get the ball to No. 31 Oliver Jack, who had not had many carries for us but he has been ready for this opportunity,” said head coach Travis Bourgeois.
As a team captain and one of 18 seniors, Jack is one of those guys who hardly ever runs his mouth. He just saves his noise for when the pads pop, whether it be for trucking a defender or hunting down a ball carrier.
“He looks like a linebacker but a lot of times when he runs, he has separation. He runs away from defensive backs and that is something that surprises people, that a big guy like that is able to run away from people,” Bourgeois added.
“Some nights, I am really fired up to go light up a running back in the backfield. And other nights, I am looking to go bust a long run. It really just depends but I am happy to play both ways and just the opportunity to play as much as we get to play. So, it is great,” Jack noted.
WAFB is proud to present this week’s Sportsline Player of the Week award to Episcopal senior running back Oliver Jack.
