Shreveport decides against issuing parade permits

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Shreveport will issue no permit for any type of parade, including Mardi Gras and African American History, to be held in the first three months of 2021.
Blame COVID-19.
“With Shreveport experiencing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it would be unwise and irresponsible to permit large community gatherings, like parades, that lead to considerable viral spread and endanger the lives of area residents,” Mayor Adrian Perkins says in a statement the city released Wednesday.
Some krewes already had delayed their processions.
In July, the Krewe of Centaur — a major player in Shreveport-Bossier City’s Mardi Gras season — announced the postponement of its parade, which had been scheduled for February. A representative confirmed that the krewe would have some form of a parade when it is safe to do so.
Within days of Centaur’s announcement, the Krewe of Harambee canceled its parade due to the uncertainty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Earlier in 2020, the Northwest Louisiana Mardi Gras Association advised the area’s Carnival krewes to postpone or cancel events leading up to their annual parades, including theme announcement and Midway to Mardi Gras parties, coronations, Twelfth Night celebrations and grand bals.
“We’re all anxious to see life return to normal, and with news of vaccines on the horizon, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Perkins says in Wednesday’s statement. “But that light is still months away, and we have to protect lives right now.”
The city also took the opportunity Wednesday to again urge people to:
- celebrate Thanksgiving only with their immediate households,
- eat and mingle outdoors,
- wear masks,
- wash hands frequently,
- deliver meals to at-risk family members, and,
- avoid densely packed Black Friday shopping crowds.
