Shoppers make last-minute rush to the grocery store before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While this year’s Thanksgiving gatherings may look a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that isn’t stopping many people from doing their last-minute grocery shopping Wednesday night.
Beans, greens, potatoes, and even tomatoes. Everyone getting those last-minute items here at Calandro’s for a very unusual Thanksgiving.
While it wasn’t exactly a mad dash at the grocery store, places like Calandro’s on Government saw plenty of you getting those Thanksgiving feasts ready to go.
“Yams, got to have yams. And if you are cooking collard greens which we are, you got to have the bacon. and you got to shoot that turkey up tonight,” said Destin Hunt, a shopper.
Assistant store manager Blaise Calandro III says customers this year are still searching for those Turkey Day staples, but in a little bit smaller portions.
“Stuffing and cornbread mixes, and turkey and hams and I’m looking at people carrying that stuff around all day,” said Blaise Calandro III.
Medical experts gave us tips, so you and your family can safely celebrate the holiday.
“Having it outdoors is one, reducing the number of people is another, masking when you’re not eating or drinking is another, and setting up the dinner so that people are not within 6 feet of each other,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter, with the Louisiana Department of Health.
“We are kind of laying low. It’ll just be me and my immediate family, I’m not cooking. But other people will be bringing in dishes, it’s about 6 of us that’s getting together,” said Sarah Henry, shopper.
Sarah Henry is thankful she’s got a baby on the way.
She told WAFB some of her older family members will be sitting this Thanksgiving out.
“Grandparents and my aunts, they are at home. They just kind of told us, we’ll see you when this is all over with. But you know we do drive-by’s with the elderly,” said Henry.
And while the gatherings and servings may be smaller, that’s not stopping any of us from being thankful.
“Have a Happy Thanksgiving. Lok we’re not promised tomorrow, everybody in Louisiana we love seafood, we love crawfish, and we’re living good,” said Hunt.
Some stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, while others may be open.
Be sure to check the hours of the stores for Thanksgiving Day, if you need any other last-minute items.
