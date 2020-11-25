’Our pass rush is better’ - Orgeron notes improvements on defense but points out one particular area that’s still a concern

Defensive end Ali Gaye (11) of the LSU Tigers during the second half of a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. (Source: Chris Parent / LSU Athletics)
By Craig Loper and Josh Auzenne | November 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST - Updated November 25 at 8:46 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU will try to spoil the College Football Playoff chances for Texas A&M, as the Aggies sit at No. 5 in the first CFP rankings that were released Tuesday, Nov. 24.

A loss to the Tigers (3-3) on Saturday would surely remove the Aggies (5-1) from the playoff picture.

Orgeron talks about defense - good and bad

In order to do pull out a win in College Station, the Tigers will have to build on the good from the Arkansas win and eliminate the bad. There’s already been lots of talk about the emotions of this game. It’s rightfully so, considering the last time the Tigers played at Kyle Field but speaking on his teleconference Wednesday, Coach O talked about some specifics on defense that’ll help for an upset bid.

Where do you think you guys have improved the most on defense this year, coach?

“First of all, from last year, our pass rush is better, especially with our four-man rush,” said Orgeron. “Most of our sacks have come out of a four-man rush. I do believe, in the Arkansas game, the communication, less mental errors, but we still had nine explosive plays. That’s way too many.”

Ed Orgeron SEC Teleconference - 11/25/20 (Full Interview)

The LSU defense had two sacks, three tackles for loss, and one hit on the quarterback. The sacks and tackles totaled 25. The defense did not allow a third down conversion.

It’s the first game for Texas A&M since Nov. 7 when it beat South Carolina, 48-3.

The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN.

