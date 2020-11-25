LDH officials say virus spreading in many different ways, including at small family gatherings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says it’s harder to pin this latest spike in COVID-19 cases on a specific holiday, event, or even age group. Instead, the state is losing its fight with the virus on a number of different fronts.
Louisiana’s top COVID-19 expert says more people are working, going to school, or hosting small gatherings, and more travelers from other states are bringing their infections in as well. That’s why doctors are especially concerned that the case count will explode after Thanksgiving.
“When you have somebody who’s outside your immediate household pod, even if they’re a relative, into your house, you’re not just inviting them into your house, you’re inviting every contact they’ve had over the past two weeks into your house,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with LDH.
Dr. Kanter says because COVID-19 is spreading in so many different ways, the new restrictions on businesses are only part of the solution to slowing the virus down. He says everyone’s behavior at home and with friends will be just as important.
