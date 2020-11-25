FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few storms before Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As forecast, it’s a very warm morning before Thanksgiving. Temperatures are significantly higher than early yesterday, starting out in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s.
In addition, a few showers are already popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar and the coverage will only increase during the morning and afternoon hours.
Our entire viewing area is under a low-end (marginal) risk for severe weather later today. Our afternoon high (unseasonably warm!) will be pushing close to 80°.
Overnight, a few lingering showers are possible. Watch for areas of patchy fog as our lows dip down to 58°.
For your Thanksgiving Day, expect a sun/cloud mix – spotty/isolated showers, a high of 78°.
