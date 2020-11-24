Thanksgiving Day travel reuniting family members for the first time since before pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many folks will be hitting the road to visit family this week for Thanksgiving, and a lot of people will also be flying. There has been some concern about how safe airports are during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airport officials tell 9News they’re now operating at reduced capacity and limiting the number of people allowed on a plane. Flying with reduced seating capacity on a plane still gives people a chance to see loved ones they haven’t seen in a long time, people like Cheryl, who’s being reunited with her grandson this week. It has been more than a year since she last wrapped her arms around him.
“We were supposed to go in March or April to see him in [Las] Vegas, but unfortunately, the pandemic hit so...” she said.
Some traveling restrictions went into effect across the U.S. once the pandemic began and some folks had to find different ways to stay in touch with family members who live far away.
“Being able to at least see him every week on the FaceTime is great. His mom and dad and sister lives in Kansas, so we do the same thing with them,” Cheryl explained.
But now, she can spend this Thanksgiving with her grandson since most airlines are operating at no more than 50% capacity.
A representative with the Baton Rouge Airport tells 9News crews are working diligently to keep planes safe, including nightly deep cleanings. Those who choose to fly can get to their families safely, but it’s still a risk some have chosen not to take.
“Well, we would have made the best of it, it’s just, you know, you get lemons and you make lemonade and try to do the best with it,” Cheryl said.
She says she’s going to treasure every moment of this time she has with her grandson before he has to head back home to Las Vegas.
“It’s just good to see him,” she said.
A smile and warm hug from the ones we love is something we all could use this holiday season.
