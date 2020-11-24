Students leaving college campuses ahead of Thanksgiving break won’t be returning until next semester due to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College students across Louisiana are wrapping up their studies for the semester and getting ready for the Thanksgiving break. This year, it’s a little different though, with students moving out of the dorms and not returning until the spring semester.
It’s all part of a plan to limit the spread of coronavirus among the students and surrounding communities by students who have traveled home for the Thanksgiving holiday.
“Seeing the cars empty out of the parking lot the past few days has been pretty sad, but I know it’s to keep us all safe. They don’t want everybody who’s traveling on a plane or something coming back and spreading a bunch of germs so we all get it,” said one college student.
LSU and Southern both expect students will be back on campus for the spring semester, whether that’s with students back in the classroom or with a hybrid model that incorporates virtual learning.
No decisions have been made by either university just yet about how next semester will look.
