Police question, release man who fatally shot suspect in Nov. 20 double shooting on Sherwood Forest Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say the person of interest who fatally shot the suspect who robbed and killed an employee at an electronic store on Sherwood Forest Boulevard on Nov. 20 turned himself in to police for questioning on Monday, Nov. 23.
Sgt. L’Jean Mckneely Jr., a department spokesperson, said the 20-year-old person of interest was questioned by detectives and has since been released without incident.
Authorities say the shooting happened around noon on Friday, Nov. 20 at Wise Communications, located in the 2600 block of Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
Timothy McCoy, 28, robbed and fatally shot Wise Communications employee Mahmod Khalaf, 48, according to investigators.
As McCoy was leaving the store, police say the 20-year-old individual encountered and fatally shot McCoy.
Both McCoy and Khalaf were pronounced dead at the scene.
The case remains under investigation by BRPD.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.