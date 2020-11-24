LSU softball plays Purple and Gold World Series

By WAFB Staff | November 24, 2020 at 6:36 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:52 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU softball team has been wrapping up its Purple and Gold World Series over the past couple of days.

Head coach Beth Torina has a roster of 30 players, which is seven or eight more than usual because of COVID-19 and preserving players’ eligibility after much of last season was lost.

Purple and Gold World Series Recap

LSU was 21-3 overall last year before COVID shut everything down early.

Tigers like sophomore pitcher Shelby Sunseri and freshman shortstop Taylor Pleasants are back.

