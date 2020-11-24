LSU P Zach Von Rosenberg named Punter of the Week

LSU punter Zach Von Rosenberg (38) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Michael Bonnette | LSU Athletics | November 24, 2020 at 5:29 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 5:29 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior punter Zach Von Rosenberg has been named the Ray Guy Award Punter of the Week for his performance in the Tigers’ 27-24 win over Arkansas on Saturday.

Von Rosenberg’s punting was critical to LSU’s success against Arkansas as five of his seven punts were downed inside the 10-yard line. In the second half alone, Von Rosenberg had punts downed at the 9, 5, 8 and 7-yard lines. He also had a punted downed at the 8-yard line in the first quarter.

For the game, Von Rosenberg averaged 48.9 yards on seven punts with a long of 61 yards. Arkansas did not return any of his punts and the Tigers had a net punting average of 48.9 yards.

