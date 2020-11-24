LSU CB Jay Ward makes 2 key plays in win over Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU sophomore cornerback Jay Ward had his share of rough moments against Arkansas, being picked on by quarterback Feleipe Franks, but Ward certainly saved his best for last.
With the Tigers clinging to a three-point lead late in the contest, Ward broke up a pass on third-and-three, jarring the ball loose from the receiver.
The Razorbacks then tried a 44-yard field goal, which Ward charged off the edge to partially block, as the ball fluttered short.
