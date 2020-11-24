Louisiana’s first bus rapid transit project will connect Nicholson Drive to Plank Road

“The Plank Nicholson Bus Rapid Transit project will make Baton Rouge more accessible for all of our residents by expanding local and regional mobility options. With increased mobility and access to transportation, our residents will reap the benefits of improved job access, support transit-oriented development and enhanced livability throughout this corridor,” said Mayor Broome. “Not only will it serve as the spine of our transit system, but this project serves as the foundation of the Plank Road Masterplan, by serving as the catalyst for redevelopment of the historic North Baton Rouge corridor.”