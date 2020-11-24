Louisiana’s first bus rapid transit project will connect Nicholson Drive to Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome says a major improvement for Baton Rouge’s bus system is in the works.
The $50 million Plank-Nicholson Bus Rapid Transit project (BRT) will make it faster and easier for riders to get from the business district to medical facilities, businesses, and neighborhoods along Plank Road, Florida Street, and Nicholson Drive.
“The Plank Nicholson Bus Rapid Transit project will make Baton Rouge more accessible for all of our residents by expanding local and regional mobility options. With increased mobility and access to transportation, our residents will reap the benefits of improved job access, support transit-oriented development and enhanced livability throughout this corridor,” said Mayor Broome. “Not only will it serve as the spine of our transit system, but this project serves as the foundation of the Plank Road Masterplan, by serving as the catalyst for redevelopment of the historic North Baton Rouge corridor.”
Construction is anticipated to begin in early 2022 with service anticipated to begin in mid-2024.
