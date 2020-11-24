3 injured, 1 arrested in shooting in New Roads spurred by argument over music being too loud

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Three people were injured in a shooting in New Roads Monday night (Nov. 23), police say.
Officials with the New Roads Police Department say two men got into some sort of argument over music being played too loudly when the shooting happened. The man believed to be the shooter claims he felt intimidated and thought the other man had a gun, so he went for his first.
New Roads officials say one man was shot in the abdomen and leg, while the other man was grazed on his foot. The girlfriend of one of the victims was also grazed in the leg, officials report.
The incident took place in the 3600 block of Mary Drive around 7 p.m.
One arrest has been made in connection with the case. Kelton Johnson is facing charges of attempted second degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
All injured people are expected to survive, officials say.
