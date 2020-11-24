FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One more dry day; get the umbrellas ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nice and dry and a little on the chilly side as we start our Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
For most neighborhoods, temperatures are anywhere from 8 to 13 degrees cooler than yesterday morning.
No activity today on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but that will be changing within the next 24 hours.
In the meantime, partly cloudy skies – breezy SE winds – a little warmer this afternoon, a high of 76°.
Overnight, a few spotty/isolated showers starting to develop – warmer – a low only in the mid 60°s.
Tomorrow, it’s back to umbrellas – 60% coverage of rain and perhaps a few isolated storms during the afternoon, your high Wednesday pushing close to 80°!
