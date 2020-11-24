Candied Yams and Persimmon Flan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Candied yams and persimmons are a terrific flavor combination. When combined into a sweet dessert flan, it is guaranteed to get rave reviews on the holiday table. You may wish to substitute pumpkin for the candied yams, just add an additional ¼ cup of sugar.
Prep Time: 2 hours
Yields: 8 servings
Ingredients:
½ cup Bruce’s® canned candied yams, reserve syrup
½ cup persimmon pulp
1½ cups milk
1 cup heavy whipping cream
4 eggs
4 egg yolks
1 cup sugar
¼ tsp ground cinnamon
¼ tsp ground nutmeg
1 tbsp pure vanilla extract
Method:
Preheat oven to 325°F. Grease ramekins or flan mold with nonstick cooking spray and set aside.
If using a soft, ripe persimmon, squeeze the persimmon into the measuring cup. If using a hard, but sweet persimmon, you will need to purée in a food processor along with candied yams prior to blending.
In a food processor, combine candied yams, reserved syrup, persimmons, milk, cream, eggs, and egg yolks. Blend until pulp is puréed. Pour ingredients into a mixing bowl.
Gently whisk in sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, and vanilla. Blend until sugar is dissolved and spices are mixed.
Pour mixture into 8 ramekins or 1 large flan mold. Place cups or mold into a baking pan with 1-inch lip. Pour approximately ½ inch water into pan. Place pan on center rack of oven.
Bake 45 minutes to 1 hour for ramekins or 70–80 minutes for flan mold. Insert a tester into custard to ensure that it has set properly. Custard is best when chilled overnight.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.