BRG nurse urges people to reconsider holiday plans after losing family members to COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One Baton Rouge General (BRG) nurse is planning to have a very different holiday season this year, not because of COVID-19 restrictions, but because of the family members he has lost to COVID-19.
Timothy Hasten is always up and at ‘em early in the morning. As an LPN, he works hard to care for his patients, but he’s also working hard to take care of his family at home.
“It hurts, it brings back all of the pain and hurt. Pops is not here anymore, and like I said, I broke yesterday. I try to stay strong for my mom, but when I got home, I literally just lost it,” said Hasten.
Hasten has lost three family members within the past few months due to COVID-19, including his father. For the holidays, there will be fewer people sitting together around the dinner table.
“I know that not having Pop around is going to be the hardest thing for us for the holidays. We were just talking literally months ago, we was all together for Thanksgiving last year, now it’s never going to be the same,” said Hasten.
Hasten hopes everyone will be more mindful this holiday season when it comes to spending time with family, especially the elderly. The nurse wants to remind people that COVID-19 should be taken seriously.
Both Hasten and his mother were front-line workers during the pandemic and unfortunately, the majority of his family came down with COVID-19. Most of his family members were able to conquer the virus, but nothing else will be able to replace the loved ones he lost. Hasten says it’s all about taking the extra precautions, such as wearing a mask, washing your hands, and practicing social distancing, especially around those who have medical issues.
“Like I say, just do what you got to do. I mean, they tell you to do things for a reason. They’re trying to get these things under control so more family members wouldn’t have to go through like my family did or other families who experienced this,” said Hasten.
For now, Hasten takes extra precautions each day hoping no other family will experience what he and his family have.
“But I guess the reality of it is unless you actually, I guess, experience it, somebody that had it, it doesn’t really hit you in the face until that happens and it shouldn’t really be that way, and it’s scary to see the numbers go back up,” said Hasten.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.