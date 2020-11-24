Brandon Ingram achieves major payday from the Pelicans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Ingram has agreed to a max contract to stay with the New Orleans Pelicans . He’ll get a 5-year, $158 million deal according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ingram was part of the trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers in the 2019 offseason.
According to Wojnarowski, Ingram passed on a more modest extension offer a year ago. He counted on a bigger role to elevate his performance and earning power, and it did. Ingram earned a Western Conference All-Star berth and now cashes in on max deal.
Ingram averaged 23 points a game this past season for the Pels.
