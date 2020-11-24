Woman shot and killed in Baker, police say

By WAFB Staff | November 24, 2020 at 6:24 PM CST - Updated November 24 at 10:20 PM

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Baker that occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Sources tell WAFB the incident happened in the 5100 block of Weston Avenue. Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn says a man shot a 21-year-old female in the head and killed her.

Police say they have identified a suspect, but that he is not yet in custody. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information available.

