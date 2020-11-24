Alabama ranks No. 1 in first 2020 CFP rankings

GRAPEVINE, Texas (WAFB) - The Alabama Crimson Tide (7-0) claimed the No. 1 spot in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2020-2021 season that were released on Tuesday, Nov. 24.
Notre Dame (8-0), Clemson (7-1), and Ohio State (4-0) made up the remaining top four teams. Texas A&M was No. 5 and Florida was No. 6 to give the SEC three of the top six teams.
Cincinnati (8-0) from the AAC was ranked No. 7. The Bearcats have the best ranking for a non-Power Five team in the seven-year history of the playoff.
BYU (9-0) was ranked No. 14, lower than many expected.
Oregon (3-0) was the highest-ranked Pac-12 team.
CLICK HERE for the full list.
This is the first of four rankings. The four teams to make the playoff will be announced on Dec. 20.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.