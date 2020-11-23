Some Baton Rouge area superintendents want to expand in-person learning as state sees its third wave of COVID-19

“A group of superintendents spoke today to the House Health and Welfare Committee to ask for a shortening of the required 14-day quarantine period for close contact tracing in schools. Evidence indicates that a vast majority of students and employees who are quarantined because of close contact do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period. Close contact quarantine results in a 14-day gap of face-to-face instruction, even though students can access digital learning. This process places a tremendous burden on our students, our parents, and ultimately, our employees. Equally disturbing, multiple students have been quarantined more than once as a result of close contact. This results in a 28-day gap in face-to-face instruction. While we will always place a premium on the health and safety of our students and staff, we must assure the most conducive environment for learning possible. We are committed to working with all agencies in seeking some relief from the current standard and are asking for a shortened close contact quarantine period. It is our hope that all agencies will work together so that there can be a balance between the health/safety and education of our children,” Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.