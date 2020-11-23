Some Baton Rouge area superintendents want to expand in-person learning as state sees its third wave of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As COVID-19 cases surge once again in Louisiana, several Baton Rouge area school superintendents are asking the state for more freedom to expand in-person learning.
Three superintendents from the area, including those in Ascension, Livingston, and West Baton Rouge parishes, are urging lawmakers to relax quarantine rules for students across the state who have been near other students who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those superintendents say a lot of students are missing out on crucial in-person classroom instruction time because they are having to quarantine at home for 14 days if they sat close to someone who caught COVID-19.
West Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Wes Watts says around 10% of students are quarantined as of Monday, Nov. 23. That’s the highest it has been all year; only 1% of those students actually have tested positive for the virus.
“School districts across the state, not just here, are doing a great job of protecting kids. We’ve put in the procedures that we’re required to put in, or recommended to put in. We’re not perfect in those procedures, and we’re constantly reminding our schools, and they’re constantly reminding their students to adhere to these things because they want to keep our schools open. We’re doing a really good job at that,” said Watts.
“A group of superintendents spoke today to the House Health and Welfare Committee to ask for a shortening of the required 14-day quarantine period for close contact tracing in schools. Evidence indicates that a vast majority of students and employees who are quarantined because of close contact do not develop symptoms during the quarantine period. Close contact quarantine results in a 14-day gap of face-to-face instruction, even though students can access digital learning. This process places a tremendous burden on our students, our parents, and ultimately, our employees. Equally disturbing, multiple students have been quarantined more than once as a result of close contact. This results in a 28-day gap in face-to-face instruction. While we will always place a premium on the health and safety of our students and staff, we must assure the most conducive environment for learning possible. We are committed to working with all agencies in seeking some relief from the current standard and are asking for a shortened close contact quarantine period. It is our hope that all agencies will work together so that there can be a balance between the health/safety and education of our children,” Livingston Parish Superintendent Joe Murphy said in a statement.
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) also released a statement about the matter, saying, “We continue to collaborate with the Louisiana Department of Health and other medical experts on guidance to help mitigate the spread of the virus in our schools and give our students the opportunity to continue in-person instruction when possible.”
“The Department of Health continues to follow CDC guidance on quarantine and so is not recommending any changes to K-12 guidance at this time. We are experiencing our third wave of COVID-19 and will do all we can to protect the health and safety of all Louisianans. There will be far too many empty seats at the dinner table on Thanksgiving because of this terrible disease. We all need to look out for one another by wearing our masks, washing our hands, social distancing, staying home when sick, and getting our flu shot. For the holiday, that may mean sacrificing the traditional big gathering for a small gathering outdoors, or staying home with our own households and seeing our loved ones via video chat. If we can make these small sacrifices now, we can help prevent more empty seats at next year’s Thanksgiving table,” reads the statement from LDH.
“One single case, that resulted in 116 close contacts,” said David Alexander, superintendent of Ascension Parish Schools.
“We have quarantined 162 children more than one time, which means they essentially have missed 28 days of face-to-face instruction,” said Murphy.
Parents like Michelle Gautreaux, who has a senior at Central Lafourche High School, spoke out in support of loosening the 14-day quarantine protocol.
“It’s not about the actual game, it’s not about the actual dance, it’s not about the actual court, or the ring nights or the actual graduation. It’s about them [students] being together,” said Gautreaux.
Gautreaux admits she’s not a scientist, but says the back and forth between virtual and face-to-face learning is hard on her kids.
“We have to do better, we have to be able to help these children be able to navigate these waters, and if we can’t navigate them, what do you think that’s doing for them?” asked Gautreaux.
“We would not even being considering this, we would not even be pursuing this, if we thought in any way, our students wouldn’t be safe and our employees wouldn’t be safe,” said Watts.
A spokesperson with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says they’re not recommending any changes to K-12 guidance at this time, especially since the state is experiencing its third wave of COVID-19.
