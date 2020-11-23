7 shot, 2 killed Sunday in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A violent night in New Orleans leaves two people dead and seven others shot.
The first of those incidents happened Sunday afternoon and continued late into the night.
New Orleans police say four people were shot at one location near the 9200 block of Chef Highway around 6 p.m.
When officers responded, they say four victims had already taken themselves to the hospital; three men and one woman.
One of the men later died from his injuries.
Another person was found dead in the 2300 block of Annette Street some time around 11 p.m. Sunday.
Another person suffered a gunshot wound at Hayne Boulevard and Burke Road and there was a double shooting in Gentilly at the intersection of St. Denis and Elysian Fields Avenue.
The most recent shooting happened in the 2400 block of Jackson Avenue. The victim was shot in the hip.
Meanwhile, according to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, the NOPD is making 16 percent fewer arrests for homicides this year compared to last.
This as the city deals with a financial crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A criminologist with LSU says the New Orleans murder rate is currently top five in the country. The city currently sits right behind Detroit.
