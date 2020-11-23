Saints DE Trey Hendrickson racking up sacks in 2020

“Through adversity, inactive, dealing with injuries. You have to keep that faith. You kind of have to work through that thing as a man, and that’s what I believe. Good things happen when you keep the faith. Keep moving forward. You never doubt yourself. For one, everything I do, my wife is behind the scenes doing a great job supporting me. Together it’s faith. I’m telling you, Jesus Christ is my lord and savior. Everything is coming together off the field, so it’s coming together on it. I’m just ready to get after next week,” said Hendrickson.