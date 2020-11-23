Monday, November 23: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Monday, Nov. 23, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 221,160 total cases - 971 new cases
- 6,284 total deaths - 24 new deaths
- 1,012 patients in hospitals - increase of 45 patients
- 114 patients on ventilators - increase of 9 patients
- 185,960 patients recovered - no change
The collection dates for most of these cases fall between Nov. 16 and Nov. 22.
- 95% of the cases reported to the state today were community spread.
- 5% of the cases reported to the state today were in congregate settings
- 20% are individuals between 18-29.
Since Sunday, Nov. 22, LDH says 10,417 new tests have been reported to the state, bringing the total number of tests to 3,341,741. Of the tests reported on Monday, 10,248 were confirmed (PCR) tests and 169 were antigen tests.
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.