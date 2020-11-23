LSU DE Andre Anthony named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior defensive end Andre Anthony has been named co-SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week after the Tigers’ 27-24 win over the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 21.
Anthony played a huge part in LSU’s defensive effort against Arkansas. He had four tackles, including two sacks.
The Tigers held the Razorbacks to 0-for-10 on third down chances and forced seven Arkansas punts.
Anthony’s first sack was in the second quarter on a third down to force a punt and the other sack was in the fourth quarter.
Florida defensive end Kyree Campbell was the other recipient of the award. CLICK HERE to find out about all of the SEC Players of the Week.
