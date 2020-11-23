Louisiana Spirit is here to help those affected by COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With so many people facing tough times during the coronavirus pandemic, there are ways that people can receive help.
One of those ways is through Louisiana Spirit, a grant-funded program to help people affected by COVID-19. The program is providing services like counseling, resume assistance, and job seeking support. The groups even helps people apply for unemployment benefits.
“There’s no charge, there are no income requirements, just anybody that feels like they’ve been affected and they might benefit from just talking to somebody,” said John Nosacka, director for emergency preparedness at Capital Area Human Services (CAHS).
The Louisiana Spirit program covers seven parishes in the Baton Rouge area. If you feel like you could use these services, you call the group at 225-964-3901. Click here for more information about the program.
